Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $49,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth $23,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth $21,604,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MTS Systems by 913.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 255,841 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $12,466,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 303,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

MTSC stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

