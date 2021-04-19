Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.92 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $51,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

