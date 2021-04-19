Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Crane worth $51,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crane by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Crane by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

