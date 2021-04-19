Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,633 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,351 shares of company stock worth $5,708,589. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

