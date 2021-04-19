Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $92.34 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

