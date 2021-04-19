DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

DISH opened at $38.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

