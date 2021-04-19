district0x Achieves Market Cap of $222.72 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $222.72 million and approximately $240.46 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, district0x has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00090178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.24 or 0.00663102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

