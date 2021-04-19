Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

