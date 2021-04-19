DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.74 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.