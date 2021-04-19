DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.76.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

