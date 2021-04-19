DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $556.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.57 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

