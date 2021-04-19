DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 396 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 280.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.24.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $375.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $379.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

