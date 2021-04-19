DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 53,650 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

