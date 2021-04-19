DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,223,144 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,223,144 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

