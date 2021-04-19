DNB Markets Downgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Hold

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $59.77 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.