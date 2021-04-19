DOC.COM (MTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a market cap of $8.85 million and $142,703.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00066239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00089785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00645925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.37 or 0.06725501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

