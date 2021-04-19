DopeCoin Market Cap Achieves $399,387.29 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $399,387.29 and approximately $28,706.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.34 or 0.00484824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002435 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

