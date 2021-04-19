Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dorman Products stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

