Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Douglas Emmett in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.17.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

DEI stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.