Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $$17.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

