Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Cap of $37.27 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002092 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00288750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00028438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.17 or 0.00734956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.86 or 1.00994235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.05 or 0.00870079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

