Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.43.

Ducommun stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

