Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DX shares. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

