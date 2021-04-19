e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,876. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.32 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,755 shares of company stock worth $13,773,825. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.