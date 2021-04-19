Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

EBMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,710. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

