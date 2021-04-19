Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,240 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

