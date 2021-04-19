Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. The Clorox makes up about 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $189.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,733. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.