Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. Edenred has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

