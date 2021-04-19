Edgeware Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Edgeware has a market cap of $162.73 million and $1.61 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00664686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00042389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

