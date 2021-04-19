Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $111,278.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $111,278.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.02 or 0.00637744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.47 or 0.06465134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040871 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

