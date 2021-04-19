eHealth (EHTH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH):

4/6/2021 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

3/31/2021 – eHealth had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – eHealth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – eHealth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/19/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

Shares of EHTH opened at $70.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

