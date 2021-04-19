Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.57. 12,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $21.99.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

