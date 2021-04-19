Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 105,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

