Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ECIFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,399. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

