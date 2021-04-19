Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 587,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EFLVF opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

