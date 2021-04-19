EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

