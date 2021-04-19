Emercoin (EMC) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $24,302.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,293,477 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.