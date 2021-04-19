Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

