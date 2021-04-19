Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Update

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Encision stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 2,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Encision has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

