EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of EnerSys worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ENS opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.