Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,791.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHSF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enghouse Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

