Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.27.

ESVIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,035. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

