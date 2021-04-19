Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Markel by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Markel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,214.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,045.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

