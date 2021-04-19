Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $144.16 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

