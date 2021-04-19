Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.