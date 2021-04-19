Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.47 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.