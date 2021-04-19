EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $632,977.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $632,977.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

