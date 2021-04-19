Epiq Partners LLC Has $745,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $790.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.