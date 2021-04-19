Epiq Partners LLC Raises Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Special Opportunities Fund comprises about 2.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

