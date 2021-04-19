Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

